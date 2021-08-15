Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $550,749.05 and $480,315.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,812,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

