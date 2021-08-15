Showcase (SHO) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Showcase has a total market cap of $577,880.58 and $542,327.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00136310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00153980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.31 or 0.99895170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00874396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.06826332 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,812,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

