SIBCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,585.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $692,633.11 and $10,585.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.79 or 0.06938392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $708.19 or 0.01484586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.00389759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00155911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00573763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00362280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00323532 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,352,901 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.