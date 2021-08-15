Signata Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $93,561.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

