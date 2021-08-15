Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

