Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,510,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

