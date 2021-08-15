Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 671.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.42. 105,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,395. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.