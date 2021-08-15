Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up about 3.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,022,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 166,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 405,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of DIAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.