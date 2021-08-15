Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.