Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 604 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $384.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

