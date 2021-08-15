Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 634 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.64. 689,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $173.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

