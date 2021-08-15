Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.