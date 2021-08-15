Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $75.08 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

