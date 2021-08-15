Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 83.2% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Rowe reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 97,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

