Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,817 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital makes up approximately 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.62% of Silvergate Capital worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NYSE SI traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $111.70. 830,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

