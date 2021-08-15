Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $410,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $133.67 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

