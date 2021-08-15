Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $68,637.84 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,971,353 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

