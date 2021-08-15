Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

