Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.
SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SBGI stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.