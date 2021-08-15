Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SBGI stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237 over the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

