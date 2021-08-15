SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) versus VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Head to Head Comparison

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SITE Centers and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.95 $35.72 million $0.99 15.86 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.16 $891.67 million $1.64 18.31

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08% VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57 VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $13.89, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VICI Properties beats SITE Centers on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

