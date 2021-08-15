Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SIXGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SIXGF stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.90.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

