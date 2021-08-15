SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $412.92 million and $50.64 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.46 or 0.00861565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044667 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

