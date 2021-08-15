Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 10,479 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.53. 92,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $87.57.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.