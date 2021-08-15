Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

