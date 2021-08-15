Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 3,933 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,715. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $419.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

