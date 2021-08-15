Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $637.31. 911,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

