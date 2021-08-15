Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

