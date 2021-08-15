Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 98,200 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 725,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,705. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07.

