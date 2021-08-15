Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.94. The company had a trading volume of 953,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,254. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

