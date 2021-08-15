Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 41.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

