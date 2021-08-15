Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,906. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 409,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

