Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.01. 554,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

