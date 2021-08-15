Slow Capital Inc. Buys 5,996 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 25,173,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

