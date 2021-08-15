Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.60. The company had a trading volume of 641,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,191. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

