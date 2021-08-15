Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

RXI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. 1,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,351. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $129.61 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

