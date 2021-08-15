Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,738,496. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $389.78. 16,360,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,190,128. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

