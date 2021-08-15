Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

