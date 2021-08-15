Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,959. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

