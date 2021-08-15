Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,520. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

