Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,189. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

