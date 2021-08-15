Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 134,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. 474,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

