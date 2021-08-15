Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $80,982,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.78. 376,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

