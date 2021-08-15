Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $282.92. 806,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

