Slow Capital Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.86. The company had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $922.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $880.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

