Slow Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 41.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.3% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $515.92. 2,136,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

