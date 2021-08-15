Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

