Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

