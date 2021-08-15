Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $332.78. 752,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

