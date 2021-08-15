Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

