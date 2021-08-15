Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.88. 4,246,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

